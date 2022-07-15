PFI's '2047 Plan' Should Worry Agencies—Here's What We Know

Bihar police say they have exposed a hideous plan of the extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), which vows to make India an Islamic country by the year 2047.

Popular Front of India, in a secret document, tells its followers to rally behind it and make its grand plan a “reality".

Further elaborating on its agenda, the PFI document reveals that even if 10 per cent of Indian Muslims rally behind the group, it may be able to convert India into an Islamic country.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Kumar who led the operation in Phulwari Sharif, a suburb of Patna, quoting the document said that the PFI wants to “subjugate the coward Hindu community and bring the lost glory of Islamic rule back to India".

He said that for the past two months, some people had been coming from other states and changing their names frequently for booking tickets and staying in hotels. He added that an FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people and three of them have been arrested.

News18 has accessed the complete document of “India-2047 towards the rule of Islam in India", but is not sharing sensitive details because of national security concerns.

Patna police raided the Muslim-dominated area of the city and arrested a couple of PFI operatives, who were imparting training to youths ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on July 12.

The PM’s programme was apparently a target but the attack couldn’t be executed due to the alertness of the agencies.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, serial blasts were executed in Patna in 2013 while Narendra Modi held a public meeting in the city. Six people were killed and around a hundred were injured.

A massive rally, in which more than three lakh people were participating on July 12, could have turned into a death field, said officials.

The arrested operative Mohd Jallauddin happens to be a retired police officer from Jharkhand and Athar Parvez is a member of the banned organisation Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Both were allegedly giving arms training to the youths.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said that agencies must look into this thoroughly and unearth all the details.

The BJP has been rather acerbic about the way these cases are being handled in Bihar. Speaking on the Phulwari Sharif episode, former state BJP chief Gopal Narayan Singh said that anti-national activities are going on in Kishanganj and Purnea as Hindu festivals are being targeted for long.

He alleged that regional parties always try to keep Muslims in good humour and that’s why no actions are taken against such organisations.

The PFI document says, “We dream of 2047, where political power has returned to the Muslim community from whom it was unjustly taken away by the British Raj."

Its states that Muslims were always in minority but they ruled India for centuries and they don’t need to be in the majority.

PFI cadres and Muslim youths should work for the “deen" as Allah had ordained that rule of Islam be established in the world, it says.

The PFI is not banned in Bihar but as it has been found to be involved in secessionist activities, security agencies must do the due diligence and ban it in the state as well, says the local BJP unit.

