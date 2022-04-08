Photo of Horse Travelling Via Local Train in Bengal Goes Viral, Authorities Order Probe

A bizarre photo of a horse standing next to passengers in a crowded local train in West Bengal has gone viral on social media.

On Thursday evening, the passengers of the south section train line were taken aback when they saw a horse travelling with them in the train. Some of them started taking photos and videos and, within hours, these pictures went viral.

While the railways department has not spoken about the authenticity of the incident, it has ordered an inquiry into the image, which, according to some reports is from a Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Down local train.

“We have also seen this photo…we are investigating the matter," the PRO Eastern Railway Ekalavya Chakraborty said.

According to some locals, the horse and his owner Gofhur Ali had boarded the local to attend a horse race competition.

