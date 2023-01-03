Phuket-bound IndiGo Flight Returns to Delhi Soon After Take-off Due to Technical Glitch 

A Thailand-bound IndiGo flight returned to the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport soon after taking off for Phuket due to a technical glitch on Tuesday, official said.

The IndiGo flight - 6E-1763 - was scheduled for took off from Delhi for Thailand’s Phuket at 6:41 am but returned to the bay at around 7:31 am after the aircraft reported a technical glitch.

“IndiGo flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket today experienced a technical issue after take-off from Delhi. The aircraft returned back to Delhi for necessary maintenance," an IndiGo statement read, confirming the incident.

All passengers were deboarded and shifted to the terminal building, while an alternate aircraft was arranged for the next operation.

“An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," IndiGo said in a statement.

“Indigo pilot asked for a precautionary landing after a technical fault was detected in the aircraft, ATC allowed to land and announced full emergency landing as per procedure," an airport official told news agency ANI.

