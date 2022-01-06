Pigeon With Chinese Tag on Legs Raises Concern in Andhra Pradesh

A Pigeon found with a special tag on its leg caused a sensation and flutter at Chimakurthy village of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh state. Recently similar strange pigeons were found at some places in Telugu states. They caused a sort of sensation among people that they might be ‘spy birds’ from China or elsewhere. The intelligence and police officials examined them thoroughly whether on a spy mission or also a sabotage angle.

While Pigeons are known for peace and the village is famous for its world-class granite stones, ‘spy pigeon’ caused a sort of concern among the people. The news of ‘spy pigeon’ has spread among locals and it has gone viral in the media and social media too.

Recently the people were surprised to see a pigeon at Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh and another in Khammam district in Telangana recently. Prowl of such strange pigeons with suspicious tags found in multiple places in less time really caused a sort of panic and interest among locals.

Central intelligence, local police and authorities plunged into swift action and unfolded the facts that they are not at all on spy mission or from China for that matter. They all proved it to be a damp squib and there is no sabotage angle either.

In the last four months, people found three such pigeons in the Bay of Bengal area including one at the Tirupati-Kadapa route. The people did not bother of a pigeon with a special tag to its leg found at this route recently. However, people grew suspicious with one found at Odisha coast. The officials found some alphanumeric codes on the tags of the pigeons found elsewhere and informed of no sabotage angle.

Now, Chimakurthy in the Prakasam district has created panic among local people. Both intelligence and police with some revenue officials came to the scene and got all the information. They later found the pigeon was not on a spy mission and belonged to a Chennai Club which used to conduct some competitions.

The police primarily came to know that the bird found at Palakurthy was from Chennai’s racing competition agency. In the winter season, some competitions are conducted by a Chennai Club, it is learned. With this, the officials and people heaved a sigh of relief.

On Wednesday, locals of Palakurty saw a Pigeon with a special tag on its leg. It all happened when the pigeon landed at the top of the house of Manem Nagaraju. As it landed at the top of a house of a local person who used to feed birds regularly the news spread in no time.

Nagaraju found some alphanumeric code on the leg that reads AIR 2019 2207. Even the local people and youth joined him only to see some special tag which might be on mission possibly from China. As the news spread, police and revenue officials came to see the new pigeon.

SI Anjaneyulu and staff came to the spot and found that the pigeon was wounded and could not fly. With some injuries, it landed at the top of the house. The police informed a Pigeon Society of Chennai and handed over the bird to the forest officials to pass it to the club. Also, police recovered a bird with a tag, with some Mandarin letters, which was found at a farm field of Dammaigudem in Khammam district.

The officials in coordination with veterinarians found that the birds are not part of any spying missions. Pigeons are found sometimes in Chennai and Tamil Nadu coastal areas and nothing to fear of the same. There was no electronic device or secret script of China or another sabotage angle on the tag.

