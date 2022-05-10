Pilgrims Rush to Char Dham in Uttarakhand after 2 Years: Locals Thank God, Crowd Leaves Admin Praying

After a two-year Covid hiatus, the Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand is drawing a large number of pilgrims this season. While this comes as good news for local businesses, the administration is facing the tough task of maintaining order.

So far, over one lakh pilgrims have visited the four shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamnotri.

Just before the pilgrimage started on May 3, close to three lakh pilgrims had registered on the state’s tourism website, a prerequisite. However, locals say, thousands of other pilgrims are entering the shrines without any registration.

Photos and videos from Kedarnath that have surfaced on social media show people jostling for space amid km-long serpentine queues at helipads and close to the temple.

CROWD MANAGEMENT

Police said they have made adequate arrangements to control rush, although crowd management has its own compulsions. The Kedarnath and Badrinath portals were opened over the weekend, resulting in a heavy rush, they said.

“As a precautionary step, we have decided not let anyone enter the shrine town without pre-registration at tourism department’s website," Ashok Kumar, director-general of police told News18.

Meanwhile, sources say the government is set to put a tab on the maximum number of pilgrims at each shrine. Earlier too, it was decided that only 12,000 pilgrims will be allowed per day at Kedarnath, 15,000 at Badrinath, 7,000 at Yamnotri and 4,000 at Gangotri. Officials said they are awaiting a go-ahead from chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Apart from the chaos at shrines, pilgrims are facing trouble as hotels and lodges are packed, with hardly any space to accommodate additional crowd.

On Monday night, life came to a standstill after a five-hour traffic jam at Gangotri highway left pilgrims struggling to find water and tea.

DROP IN OXYGEN LEVEL

So far, 20 pilgrims have died, mostly owing to cardiac problems, at the four shrines that are nestled above 10,000 feet. The tourism department data reveals Yamontri is located at an elevation of 10,606 feet, Gangotri (11,204 ft), Kedarnath (11,745 ft) and Badrinath at 10,170 ft.

Experts say at these elevations, oxygen level drops and those with cardiac or comorbidities could face severe health problems.

Post the 2013 deluge, it was made mandatory for pilgrims to get a clearance from doctors deployed on the Char Dham route. The rule has not been enforced this year.

“Although we have a health facility, it is not practically possible for doctors to check every pilgrim. We understand most of the pilgrims have cardiac problems, so prior to the pilgrimage, we arranged for a two-week training for doctors who can treat the patients, if needed," Dr Shailja Bhatt, director general (health) told News18.

Health minister Dhan Singh Rawat added an advanced life support ambulance and cardiac ambulance have been deployed along the Char Dham route and more facilities will be added soon.

After Char Dham, from May 22, Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwar, located at an elevation of 15,200 ft, will be thrown open to Sikh pilgrims. A large number of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana and the NCR region visit Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara.

