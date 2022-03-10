Pithoragarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Mayukh Mahar (INC), Nitin Markana (IND), Chandra Pant (BJP), Virendera Vir Vikram Singh (SP), Chandra Prakash Punera (AAP), (Engineer) Kartik Tamta (ASPKR), Khursid Ahmad (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.1%, which is -1.31% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prakash Pant of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.44 Pithoragarh (पिथोरागढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Pithoragarh is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,09,705 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 54,398 were male and 55,307 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pithoragarh in 2022 is: 1,017 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,07,371 eligible electors, of which 54,504 were male,52,867 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 87,580 eligible electors, of which 43,688 were male, 43,892 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pithoragarh in 2017 was 3,494. In 2012, there were 3,853 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prakash Pant of BJP won in this seat defeating Mayukh Mahar of INC by a margin of 2,684 which was 4.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mayukh Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prakash Pant of BJP by a margin of 13,197 votes which was 23.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44 Pithoragarh Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Pithoragarh are: Mayukh Mahar (INC), Nitin Markana (IND), Chandra Pant (BJP), Virendera Vir Vikram Singh (SP), Chandra Prakash Punera (AAP), (Engineer) Kartik Tamta (ASPKR), Khursid Ahmad (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.41%, while it was 65.24% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pithoragarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.44 Pithoragarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 141. In 2012, there were 119 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.44 Pithoragarh comprises of the following areas of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand: KCs Pithoragarh, Gurna, Panchayats 18-Kotali, 19-Naghar, 20-Badari, 21- Marhsoun, 22-Qwetarh of Munakot KC, Panchayats 9-Jibi, 12-Nainisaini,16-Satgal of Satshilling KC and Pithoragarh Nagar Panchayat of 5-Pithoragarh Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Pithoragarh constituency, which are: Didihat, Lohaghat, Gangolihat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pithoragarh is approximately 377 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pithoragarh is: 29°32’55.0"N 80°12’38.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pithoragarh results.

