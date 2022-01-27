PLA Hands Over 'Missing' 17-yr-old from Arunachal to Army, Tweets Rijiju, Medical Exam Underway

The “missing" 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, who was allegedly abducted by the PLA on January 19, has been handed over to the Indian Army, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Thursday, a day after China suggested a place for release of the youth ina hotline with India.

On January 19, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth, Miram Taron, has been abducted from inside Indian territory.

Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, had informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI over phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district. Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village. The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

On January 23, three days after the India Army activated a hotline with the People’s Liberation Army in China, the latter responded saying that the 17-year-old boy will be returned in a week.

News18 sources in the defence establishment had then said: “Regarding the incident of the missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it is informed that on receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol."

In yet another hotline activated on January 26, Republic Day, Rijiju said that the Chinese troops “responded positively", indicating handing over of the 17-year-old.

