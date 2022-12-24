Planned New Year Abroad? You May Want to Cancel Tickets to These Countries as Covid Peaks

The coronavirus shadow is once again looming over the world, with cases seeing an uptick in China and some other parts. In India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory for passengers arriving from these countries and if positive, they will be quarantined.

Amid this, the random coronavirus testing of arriving international passengers started at airports on Saturday as authorities step up measures to curb possible spreading of infections in the country.

On the domestic front, officials said the random Covid testing of the passengers commenced in the morning at various airports, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Goa.

Take a look at countries that should be avoided amid the new Covid-19 scare

🔴China

Nearly 37 million people in China have likely been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this week, according to estimates from the government’s top health authority, making the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest.

🔴Japan

Visitor arrivals to Japan jumped to nearly 1 million in November, the first full month after the country scrapped Covid-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years, data showed on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Japan on Wednesday registered 206,943 new cases. This is the first time that the single-day tally crossed the 200,000-mark since 25 August, health authorities said.

🔴United States

United States is a very popular destination for tourists to visit, especially during the holiday season. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on China to share information on its Covid outbreak, saying its surging caseload had impacted the world, and he renewed an offer to share US vaccines.

🔴South Korea

South Korea reported fresh 68,168 Covid infections on Friday, including 95 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,534,558. Friday’s count is up by about 1,200 from a week ago.

🔴Brazil

Brazil continues to remain a popular tourist destination, and past experience have showed us that due to a saturated health care system and vaccine skepticism, the country is vulnerable to spread the virus.

🔴Germany

🔴France

