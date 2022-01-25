Planning Trip to Another State? Check The List of Covid-19 Curbs Clamped on Inter-state Travel

At a time when the number of Covid-19 cases are continue to surge across the country, several states have imposed travel curbs in order to contain the further spread of the infection. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently said that contacts of confirmed Covid-19 patients are not required to undertake a Covid-19 test unless they are identified as high-risk based on age or co-morbidities; or undertaking inter-state travel.

It also stated that testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems, or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

It added that patients discharged after home isolation or patients being discharged from a Covid-19 facility need not be tested, the ICMR statement said. Moreover, asymptomatic individuals in community settings and also individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel are also not required to get tested for Covid-19.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the states/union territories to implement additional restrictions, based on their local requirements.

>Have a look at a list of states/union territories with Covid-19 curbs for domestic travelers:

KARNATAKA

The Karnataka government recently issued a fresh order stating that people coming from Maharashtra will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days followed by home quarantine for 14 days. A 14-day home quarantine is mandatory for people coming from other states.

WEST BENGAL

The West Bengal government has made Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for interstate border movement.

GOA

The Goa government has asked travellers to show a negative Covid-19 test report of not older than 48 hours before entering the state. A mandatory Covid-19 test of worth Rs 2,000 will be conducted for those who fail to show a Covid test certificate.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has stated that asymptomatic people arriving in the union territory by air, rail and roads would not be required to undergo RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test on arrival if they have a valid and verifiable final certificate report of Covid-19 vaccination or a valid verifiable negative RT-PCR report done within 72 hours of arrival. “RT-PCR or RAT Covid tests shall, however, be conducted on symptomatic incoming passengers by air, rail and road," it stated.

Inner-state movement of passenger vehicles of State Road Transport Corporation and private buses shall be permitted for fully vaccinated people with verifiable RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or on-spot RAT test. Vaccinated people will be allowed entry to parks after due verification.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has made it mandatory for all persons entering the Himalayan state to produce a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72-hours prior to the date of entry. A Home department notification said in case a person cannot produce an RT-PCR negative test report he/she has to undergo a rapid antigen test at all entry check posts and Pakyong Airport.

Drivers/conductors/helpers of commercial and passenger vehicles who commute daily shall be exempted.

Delhi

According to Delhi government’s guidelines, random sample collection and thermal screening for all passengers will be done upon arrival in the national capital. If tested positive, home or hospital quarantine for 10 days is must. No mandatory Covid tests will be done, but all travellers have to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh will conduct a mandatory thermal screening on arrival in the state. A compulsory RT-PCR negative report not be older than 72 hours will be needed for passengers coming from Maharashtra, a state reporting a massive surge in the coronavirus cases. Those who do not have the report will be required to undergo the test and 10 days of institutional quarantine will be mandatory if tested Covid positive.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order to conduct Covid-19 test on all travellers coming from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A seven-day institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for people arriving from these mentioned states and a 14-day home quarantine for passengers arriving from the other remaining states.

Tamil Nadu

Those travelling from Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat to Tamil Nadu will have to be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival, while passengers travelling from other states will have to undergo Covid-19 test if found to be symptomatic.

Haryana

In Haryana, no mandatory Covid-19 test will be done for inter-state travellers. However, thermal screening will be done on all. If tested Covid-19 positive, the person will have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Nagaland

The Nagaland government has mandated institutional quarantine of 14 days for all passengers, followed by a home quarantine for the same number of days.

Meanwhile, India’s daily tally witnessed a dip on Tuesday as the country reported 2,55,874 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 15.52 per cent. Delhi and West Bengal are among the seven states and Union Territories that reported a sharp drop in weekly Covid-19 cases. However, fatalities rose in almost all major states of the country in the January 17-23 week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.