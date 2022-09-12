Planning Trip to Kolkata? You Can Soon Avail ‘City Pass’ for 40 Tourist Spots

Planning a trip to Kolkata? You can soon avail a tourist pass for sightseeing — Kolkata City Pass.

In a bid to boost tourism, the tourism department plans to issue an integrated, limited validity pass. This proposed pass will be issued via apps or identified service points. It will be available online and also through the West Bengal Tourism Department network.

The tourism department and Kolkata Corporation have already identified 40 destinations where these passes will be applicable.

An officer in the tourist department told News18: “National and international tourists visit Kolkata. If the travel is hassle-free, they will love it and refer it to others."

The department has written a letter to various tourist spots.

How can this be processed? If app-based techniques are put in place, the softwares will have to be managed and the expenditure has to be handled by the government.

Victoria Memorial, Zoo, Eco Park, Nicco Park, Indian Museum and other important tourist destinations are on the list.

Debjit Dutta, Chapter Chairman of Indian Tour Operators, said: “We are happy the government has taken up the recommendations and proposals sent by FAITh, a national tour operator group. It will make our city more tourist-friendly."

Along with this, there is a plan to make special tourist buses and bus points available near tourists.

Sources say this programme will be implemented very soon.

