PM Hosts 'Unique' Farewell Dinner for Outgoing Prez Kovind; Padma Awardees, Tribal Leaders Among Attendees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind on Friday. The event, held in the national capital, was “unique" as it did not have the usual ‘lutyens Delhi’ crowd, official sources said. The gathering had a good representation from all parts of the country as various Padma awardees and tribal leaders attended the event, a source said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the prime minister’s Cabinet were present at the event. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended it.

President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to bid adieu to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday after completing his full five-year term. Former Jharkhand governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu will become the first citizen of the country.

Kovind’s achievements as governor of Bihar in 2015 paved the way for his credentials as a candidate for the presidency in 2017. He became the second Dalit to occupy the top constitutional post after K R Narayanan, who was the first Dalit president of the country from July 25, 1997 to July 25, 2002.

As the President of India, he received the highest State honours from six countries - Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Croatia, Bolivia and Republic of Guinea.

Murmu, who defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, on Thursday will be the first woman from the tribal community to become the President.

