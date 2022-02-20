PM Modi, Amit Shah Greet People of Mizoram, Arunachal on Their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day and hailed their contribution.

“Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress," Modi said in a tweet. “I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram," he said.

Modi also extended best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. “The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said.

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead," Union Home Minister Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “Extend my warm wishes to the people of Mizoram on their statehood day. Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation’s growth. May the state continue scaling new heights of development".

Both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were given statehood on this day in 1987.

