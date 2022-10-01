PM Modi Arrives Late at Rajasthan Rally, Skips Microphone. Here's What Happened Next | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday skipped using a microphone during a rally in Abu Road area of Rajasthan’s Sirohi after he arrived late at the venue and said he wants to obey loudspeaker rules and regulations.

PM Modi apologised before the gathering for not being able to address and promised that he will come again in Sirohi.

“I got late in reaching. It is 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I apologise before you," Modi said speaking without a mic and loudspeaker. “But, I want to promise you that I will come here again and will repay with interest the love and affection that you have given me," he said.

A video of his brief address without a microphone is now viral on the internet and several BJP leaders are lauding the unique gesture.

PM Modi then chanted the “Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan, which was repeated by people. Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed by state BJP president Satish Poonia, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and his deputy Rajendra Rathore.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video and said that PM Modi was also fasting for Navratri on Friday.

“PM Modi decided against addressing the public meeting at Abu Road because it was well past stipulated time. This was 7th programme of the day. Earlier, he flagged and took a ride on Vande Bharat and Ahmedabad Metro, prayed at Ambaji among others. He is 72 and fasting for Navratri," Malviya said on Twitter.

BJP national vice President DK Aruna lauded the humble gesture and said that the prime minister always leads by example.

“Such a realistic and humble gesture! Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji greeted a huge public gathering in Abu Road, Rajasthan. Abiding by the rule of no use of loudspeakers after 10pm, he didn’t use a mic," the BJP leader said.

Party workers from districts like Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Pali, Udaipur and nearby areas covering close to 40 assembly constituencies were mobilised for the rally, party sources said. The rally was planned to give a message and to boost the morale of party workers in southern Rajasthan, which shares a border with the poll-bound Gujarat.

The Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan are also due later next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Abu road after offering prayers at the Ambaji temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town.

