PM Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Modi Discusses India-US Ties with Biden, Greets Xi in First Meet Since Galwan Clash

PM Modi at G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday met with US President Joe Biden and discussed strategic ties between the two countries in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit in Bali.

In a first since the 2020 Galwan clash, PM Modi met and greeted Chinese President Xi Jinpingat the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali on Tuesday. The two shook hands at the event, leading to speculation of a bilateral meeting, but the agenda made known by both sides so far does not mention such a meeting.

The annual G20 Summit opened in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

Modi said that he would meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, he called for a return to the path of “ceasefire and diplomacy” to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and opposed the promotion of any restrictions on the supply of energy, amid the West’s call against procurement of Russian oil and gas. Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains are in “ruins”.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian community in Indonesia on Tuesday evening. Addressing the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Modi said India is a ray of hope for the world in the 21st century. He highlighted India’s growth story, its achievements and tremendous strides that India is making in various fields such as – digital technology, finance, health, telecom and space and asserted that there was a “huge difference” between pre- and post-2014 India.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year. India will assume the presidency of the group for a year, beginning December 1, and Modi said he will extend his personal invitation to G20 members and other invitees for the next summit.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

During Delhi’s presidency in the coming year, it would be the first time when the troika of G20’s current, previous and next president would consist of three developing countries – India, Indonesia and Brazil.

