PM Modi Attends 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen to Boost Ties With Region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there is much that India and the Nordic countries can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development. The Prime Minister said this after attending the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark that primarily focused on cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, and renewable energy.

"The India-Nordic Summit will go a long way in boosting India's ties with the region. Together, there is much that our nations can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development," Modi tweeted. The summit saw the participation of the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The first India-Nordic summit was held in Stockholm in 2018. "The 2nd India-Nordic Summit commences. A boost to our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region in areas like emerging technologies, investment, clean energy, Arctic research, and more," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted earlier.

Modi arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Germany where he held extensive talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and attended the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. In Copenhagen, Modi held talks with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, on Tuesday.

Before attending the India-Nordic Summit, Modi held separate bilateral talks with the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

