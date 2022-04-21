PM Modi Attends 400th Parkash Purab Celebrations of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur; to Address Nation Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur at Red Fort, Delhi. He will address the nation shortly.

Four hundred ‘ragis’ (Sikh musicians) will perform in a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ to mark the auspicious occasion. The programme has been organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

