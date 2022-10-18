Ram Temple Visit, Saryu Aarti & Green Digital Fireworks: PM Modi to Take Part in Ayodhya's Deepotsav on Oct 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya to take part in the Deepotsav celebrations at ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ ghat on Sunday, October 23, the Diwali eve. PM Modi is also expected to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Before that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit the holy on Wednesday, October 19, to take stock of preparation for the Deepotsav celebrations. This will be CM Yogi Adityanath’s fourth visit to Ayodhya in about a month’s time.

As per the itinerary, after offering prayers to Sri Ram Lalla Virajman at around 5 pm on Sunday, PM Modi will also be conducting an inspection of the construction work of the Ram Mandir being spearheaded by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

This will be followed by an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6:30 pm.

PM Modi will then proceed to take part in Deepotsav celebrations at Ramji Ki Paidi ghat at 6:40 pm which will be followed by green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath last week reviewed preparations for grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya and also released the logo for the same and ordered roads leading to Ayodhya be made pot-hole free.

Since coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has been celebrating Deepotsav by lighting lakhs of diyas, setting Guinness records each year, in the temple town Ayodhya.

While taking stock of the preparations at the Ramkatha Sangrahalaya in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath last week directed officials to complete the arrangements in time, keeping cleanliness and safety standards in mind.

This year, the UP government aims to light a record 12 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) simultaneously to break its last year’s record of nine lakh diyas.

