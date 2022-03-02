PM Modi Bats for Self-reliance in Technology Sectors, Assures Help for 'Make in India' Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for self-reliance in technology sectors, which play a key role in last-mile delivery of services and have immense potential for job creation.

Addressing a webinar on Technology-enabled Development’, the prime minister said science and technology was not an isolated sector as it was closely connected with the digital economy and based on advanced technology, which is now focusing on fast delivery and empowering citizens.

Modi said telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

Advertisement

Required spectrum auctions will also be conducted in 2022 to facilitate roll out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23, the prime minister said at a webinar attended by representatives of various government departments and from the private sector.

The prime minister emphasised on focusing on manufacturing of medical equipment in which technology will play a key role to meet the demand and supply.

“I assure the Indian startup industry that the government will help them at different stages during ‘Make In India’ projects right from skill development to manufacturing for a seamless implementation," he said.

The prime minister noted that even US President Joe Biden had underlined the importance of self-reliance in his state of the union address. In the light of emerging new global systems, it is critical that we move forward with a focus on Aatmnirbharta, he said.

The prime minister said Rs 2 lakh crore worth Production Linked Incentive schemes have been announced for 14 key sectors to promote manufacturing in the country. He urged stakeholders to provide practical suggestions in areas such use of optical fibres in the citizen services, e-waste management, circular economy and electric mobility.

Advertisement

Infrastructure advancement is related to technology, even public delivery systems are being connected to digital platforms. Technology will play a crucial role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said. Modi stressed on speeding up efforts to bring in new technology in the communication sector.

The server should be based in India, there should be less dependence on foreign countries. New security angles are getting associated when it comes to the communication sector, the prime minister said.

Advertisement

He said the new initiatives that the government was undertaking needed to focus on ‘self-reliance’ through technology. Budget 2022-23 has focused extensively on sunrise sectors like AI, Geospatial systems, drones, semiconductors, genomics, space tech, clean tech among others, the prime minister said.

He said animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector offers immense potential to employ youth. We need to promote AVGC to build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand, he said.

Advertisement

Referring to the PM-Gatishakti initiative, Modi emphasised on the use of technology to build railways, roads, airway and waterway at a faster pace. ‘Make In India’ in technology across sectors will bring a sense of security and self-reliance, which is the need of the hour, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.