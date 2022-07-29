PM Modi Bids Goodbye to Chennai After Opening Chess Olympiad, Tweets Video of ‘Unforgettable’ Moments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday bid goodbye to Chennai, a day after he opened the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in a glittery ceremony. The prime minister posted a video montage from the grand event on Twitter, interjected by encouraging words from his speech where he said Tamil Nadu had a strong historical connection with chess and, hence, it was the “chess powerhouse of India".

Before his departure, PM Modi also presided over the 42nd convocation of Anna University. Calling his visit to the Tamil Nadu capital “unforgettable", he tweeted: “Memories from Chennai! Thank you for an unforgettable visit."

In his address during the inaugural at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Modi said the 44th olympiad was being held in India, the home of chess, at a special time in its history as the country was marking 75 years of freedom from colonial rule.

Declaring the tournament open and encouraging the players, the PM said in sports there were no losers, but winners and future winners. “Sports is beautiful because it has inherent power to unite. Sports brings people and societies closer. Sports nurture a spirit of teamwork," he added.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin thanked Modi and the Centre for holding the event and said the chess olympiad had turned the world’s attention on Tamil Nadu, and that this event will enhance the state’s tourism prospects. He said the mascot for the event was named ‘Thambi’, symbolising brotherhood and that all people were one fraternity.

Modi, who was sporting a shawl and dhoti in a chessboard design, said the 44th olympiad was a tournament of many firsts and records and this is the first time it was being held in the place of origin of chess, India.

“May the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai be an enriching experience for everyone. Best wishes to all the participants," he added.

On his arrival in Chennai, Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium.

‘Youth growth engine of India’

In his address at the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University, Modi congratulated all the students and said the whole world was looking at India’s youth with hope as they were the growth engines of the country and the world.

“The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the world’s growth engine. This is a huge honour and responsibility on all of you," he said, adding, “you have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations."

Modi further said it was a matter of pride for all in Anna University as Bharat Ratna Abdul Kalam was from this university. The PM also awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

“We are graduating at a unique time. Some will call it a time of uncertainty, but I will call it a time of opportunity. The global pandemic tested every country. Adversities reveal what we are made of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers, and common people. Due to this India is at the forefront. Our industry is in the forefront," he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Stalin said the state government was focusing on education for all and added that by 2026, 2 million youths should get skilled in the state.

The chief minister also said the Dravidian model of the state government gave much importance to education. He added that it was a matter of great pride that the prime minister of the country had himself given the convocation to the students.

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and several other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

(With agency inputs)

