Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind over the security breach during his visit to Punjab, drawing his concern over the serious lapse. In a tweet, the President’s secretariat said, “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse."

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Modi about the incident and expressed his deep concern. Naidu also expressed the hope that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn’t recur in future, the Vice President’s office said on Twitter.

In a “major security lapse", the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a “thorough probe" into lapses during Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

