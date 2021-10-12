PM Calls For 'Urgent, Unhindered' Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan in G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the G20 Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens. PM Modi virtually participated in the summit, which discussed response to humanitarian needs, security and the fight against terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan.

In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, the Prime Minister called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Modi underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally. He emphasized on the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalization, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region, the statement said.

The prime minster, welcoming the initiative of the Italian G20 Presidency in convening the meeting to take stock of the current situation in the Taliban-captured country, said that over the last two decades India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan.

He called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan and called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation.

The meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G20 Presidency, and chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mr. Mario Draghi.

