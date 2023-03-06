Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer and stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals.

Officials briefed PM Modi at his residence, 7 Lol Kalyan Marg in Delhi, about the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast for the next few months and on the likelihood of a normal monsoon. He was also briefed about the impact of weather on Rabi crops and the expected yield of major crops.

The efforts underway to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed, the Prime Minister’s Office informed.

The Prime Minister asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner which can be easily interpreted and disseminated. It was also discussed that TV news channels, FM radio etc. could spend a few minutes daily to explain the daily weather forecast in a manner which would allow citizens to take necessary precautions, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and that mock fire drills be done in all hospitals by firefighters. The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out. It was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and tackle forest fires.

PM Modi instructed that availability of fodder and of water in reservoirs should be tracked. Food Corporation of India was asked to prepare to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.

The Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary M/o Health & Family Welfare, Secretary D/o Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Secretary M/o Earth Sciences and Member Secretary, NDMA attended the meeting.

