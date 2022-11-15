G20 Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Shake Hands First Time Since Galwan Clash; No Bilateral Talks Scheduled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands at dinner on Tuesday at the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. The greeting between the two leaders is the first since the Galwan Valley clash between the troops from both sides in 2020 sparked bilateral tensions.

A live video feed for the media showed the brief exchange between the two leaders at the end of the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates. The two greeted each other as Xi walked by. They shook hands and the video showed a brief relaxed conversation, before the camera moved elsewhere and the transmission ended.

Advertisement

The dinner was held at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana cultural park in a somewhat informal setting. G20 leaders watched dance performances as they dined.

While no bilateral meeting has been scheduled between the two leaders on the margins of the G20 Summit, the gesture sparked interest because of the strained bilateral relations. The agenda made known by both sides so far does not mention such a meeting.

Since the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, relations between the two countries nose-dived. India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are important for the overall development of bilateral ties.

In September, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi came face-to-face at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the first time since the start of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

However, there was no report of a meeting between Modi and Xi at the summit though it is presumed they would have exchanged pleasantries.

Modi has bilateral meetings scheduled for Wednesday with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Advertisement

Xi had a bilateral meeting Monday with US President Joe Biden, where the two appeared to have struck a conciliatory note, amid tensions over self-ruled Taiwan and other issues.

Modi is here to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Widodo. India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here