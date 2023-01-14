PM Modi, CM Yogi, Ramdev on Kites, 'Bhogi' with KCR's Daughter: In Visuals, India's Harvest Festivals

Celebrations begin across the country marking the harvest festival that has different names throughout India. From Makar Sankranti to Pongal to Bihu, celebrations vary across states.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, Uttarayan, as Makara Sankranti is called in Gujarati, is a major festival in the state that is celebrated across two days. The highlight for the people of the state is kite flying. Kites for Uttarayan are made of special light-weight paper and bamboo and are mostly rhombus shaped with central spine and a single bow.

This year, several special kites were spotted in the market with various themes.

Tamil Nadu

Considered the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu, Pongal as Makara Sankranti is called, the festive mood goes on for four days in the state. Day 1 marks Bhogi Pandigai, Day 2 is Thai Pongal, Day 3 Maattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal is celebrated on day 4. The main festival is marked by the making of a Sweet Pongal dish.

Uttar Pradesh

The festival is known as Kicheri in Uttar Pradesh and the key highlight is ritual bathing. Over two million people gather at their respective sacred places for this holy bathing such as Allahabad and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The Ganga sees a huge influx of people who gather there to take a holy dip every year.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Sankranti, also known as Poush Sankranti is celebrated across three days and Goddess Lakshmi is usually worshipped on the day of Sankranti. Freshly harvested paddy and the date palm syrup are used to make traditional Bengali sweets. Parts of the state also follow the tradition of taking a holy dip to mark the festivities.

Bhogi Festivities

As part of the Sankranti celebrations, states celebrate the Bhogi festival also refered to as Lohri in parts of the country. In the south, Bhogi marks the beginning of the Pongal festival celebrations. Indra, the Lord of the Rain, is honoured on the first day in gratitude for the fertility of their agricultural land.

Lohri Celebrations

The first day of the harvest season is celebrated in parts of the north as Lohri. Following the winter solstice, Lohri marks the beginning of longer days. It is a popular winter Punjabi folk festival celebrated primarily in Northern India.

