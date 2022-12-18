‘One of the Most Thrilling Football Matches’: PM Modi Hails Argentina for FIFA World Cup Win, Lauds France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and said millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Lionel Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory. The Prime Minister also lauded France for a spirited performance at the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said Argentina played brilliantly through the World Cup. “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said France also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way.

“Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," PM Modi tweeted.

Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his childhood dream as he led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup trophy with a thrilling win over France in an all-time greatest final in tournament history.

The match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Argentina for lifting the world cup.

“Congratulations to #TeamArgentina for lifting the #FIFAWorldCup2022. My reverence to @FrenchTeam as well who came close but finished worthy runners-up. Both the teams put on a show for the entire globe & entertained one & all with their electrifying performance," he tweeted.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also posted a congratulatory tweet for Argentina.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

