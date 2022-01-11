PM Modi Enquires About Health of Bihar, Karnataka CMs, Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enquire about their health and wished them a speedy recovery, government sources here said. Both the chief ministers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Modi also enquired about the health of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus.

According to an official statement issued in Bengaluru, Modi rang up Bommai at 4.30 pm on learning about his infection. "The conversation took place for five minutes where the Prime Minister advised him and others in the family to take proper treatment," the statement said.

During the conversation, Modi also enquired about the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and the measures taken by the state government. The chief minister told the PM that he was holding a virtual meet with the ministers and officials on COVID-19 to prepare for the January 13 meeting with him (Modi), the statement said.

"All necessary steps have been taken. The vaccination drive has also been intensified. Measures will be taken based on the recommendations of the experts, Bommai informed Modi, the statement said.

Meanwhile, sources said Bommai went to the Manipal Hospital for check-up and later returned home where he held a virtual meeting on COVID with officials.

