PM Modi Europe Visit Updates: PM Holds Talks With German Chancellor, Interacts with Indian Diaspora in Berlin; Next Stop Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip. PM Modi held talks with and co-chaired the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM Modi held talks with the German Chancellor on key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership as well as regional and global developments.

The two leaders inked the Joint Declaration of Intent establishing the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development under which Germany intends to strengthen its financial and technical cooperation and other assistance to India with a long-term goal of at least 10 billion Euros of new and additional commitments till 2030.

PM Modi also addressed the Ukraine crisis and said that from the start, India called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute.

Latest updates from PM Modi’s Europe visit:

-PM Modi will be travelling to Copenhagen on Tuesday on an official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit being hosted by Denmark.

-PM Modi addressed the Indian community in Berlin and said that a new resurgent India had made up its mind to move forward with determination and urged the Indian diaspora to help the country take big strides globally. PM Modi said the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development and had ended three decades of instability by mere touch of a button.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invite to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Tuesday, adding, “I think we’ll work out the subsequent elements of it through the regular diplomatic channels".

-PM Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders, urging them to invest in India’s youth.

“Met leading business leaders in Berlin and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages between India and Germany," Modi tweeted. “Prime Minister emphasised on the broad-based reforms carried out by the government and highlighted the growing numbers of start-ups and unicorns in India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

-PM Modi co-chaired the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In their opening remarks at the IGC, both leaders highlighted key aspects of the bilateral relationship as well as shared perspectives on regional and global issues with PM Modi emphasising that the India-Germany partnership could serve as an example of success in a complex world. He also invited German participation in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

-PM Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France, held talks with the German Chancellor on key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership as well as regional and global developments.

(With inputs from PTI)

