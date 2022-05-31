PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Accident That Killed 7 in UP's Bareilly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and conveyed his condolences to the families of victims. Seven people died when an ambulance in which they were returning from Delhi collided with a truck in Bareilly earlier in the day, police said.

The accident took place in Fatehganj Paschim area when the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle, which rammed a divider and went on to the other side of the road before hitting the truck, Bareilly police said on Twitter. Seven people died on the spot, they said.

"I am extremely saddened by the road accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God give them strength in this hour of grief," Modi tweeted.

