Home » News » India » LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses First Mann Ki Baat of 2023

LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses First Mann Ki Baat of 2023

MANN KI BAAT LIVE UPDATES: In the previous edition of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about a range of issues including the Indian economy, the G20 summit among other key topics.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 10:59 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi to address 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (File Photo: PTI)
PM Modi to address 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (File Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began addressing his first Mann Ki Baat for the year 2023 on Sunday. It is the 97th edition of the monthly radio programme that the Prime Minister addresses. PM’s last Mann Ki Baat was held on December 25, 2022.

In the previous edition of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about a range of issues including the Indian economy, the G20 summit among other key topics.

TRACK MANN KI BAAT LIVE UPDATES: 

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 29, 2023, 10:47 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 10:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+50PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta Among Celebs At Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebration, See Pics

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About