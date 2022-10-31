PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Morbi Tragedy, Attends Banaskantha Event as ‘Duty’ | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday got emotional over the suspension bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi while addressing the function of laying foundation stones of various projects in Banaskantha district. At least 134 people were killed when a suspension bridge in Morbi collapsed into the Machchhu river on Sunday. PM Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, a teary-eyed prime minister mentioned that he was in dilemma whether he should cancel this event or not, but knowing the significance of water supply projects in Banaskantha and the love of the people, he emboldened his spirit and came forward to inaugurate these projects worth more than Rs 8000 crores.

“I was in a dilemma… this (the inauguration) is a developmental project… should I attend or not? It is your love and support… and my duty-bound beliefs that I braved with a strong mind and presented myself before you all," he said adding that Gujarat has faced many tragedies in the past.

The Prime Minister underlined that these projects will help in irrigation facilities to more than six districts of Gujarat including Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana. Recalling the tough times that the state has faced in the past, the Prime Minister said that it is the undying spirit of the people of Gujarat that gives them the strength to deal with any adversity with whatever resources they have.

“Banaskantha is a living and breathing example of this", PM Modi said as he highlighted the development works that have transformed the district today.

As many as nine people have been arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge tragedy which claimed over 130 lives. The accused includes two managers of Oreva company which undertook the repair work of the bridge before it was opened last week, two ticket clerks along with two contractors and three security guards for negligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse. An FIR was also lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

