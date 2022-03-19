PM Modi Gifts Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida a 'Krishna Pankhi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to India, a 'Krishna Pankhi', a sandalwood artefact made in Rajasthan with intricate work with its windows depicting different poses of Lord Krishna, epitomising love, compassion and tenderness. Sharing details, official sources noted that the 'Pankhi' is intricately carved with traditional tools and has a hand carved peacock figure at top, India's national bird.

Advertisement

It has a small 'ghungaroo' (small traditional bells) on its edges which move with the flow of wind and has four concealed windows with more intricate carvings inside. The intricate carving on the sandalwood is done with precision by master artisans in Churu in Rajasthan, who carve the already impressive sandalwood artefact into a beautiful and elegant masterpiece of art. This artefact is made of pure sandalwood, which grows mainly in the forests of southern parts of India. It has hand carving along with a traditional 'jali' designs.

Sandalwood is known for its distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries as it remains for decades. In India, the sandalwood is also used as a worship material and for its medicinal properties.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.