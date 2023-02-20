PM Modi Greets People of Arunachal, Mizoram on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the anniversary of their states’ formation and lauded their contribution to the country.

He tweeted, “Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India’s progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years."

Greeting the people of Mizoram, the prime minister said, “Best wishes to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is known for its natural beauty, hardworking people and the outstanding Mizo culture. May the aspirations of the people of Mizoram continue being fulfilled in the coming times."

Both Arunachal and Mizoram were granted statehood on this day in 1987.

