PM Modi Greets People on Utkala Dibasa; Odisha Gave World a Message of Peace and Love, Says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on its formation day, saying the state gave the world a message of peace, love and shunning violence.

Odisha Day or ‘Utkala Dibasa’ marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa provinces, following a long struggle by its people. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state, Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, and said Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress. “On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress and Odia culture is globally admired," Modi said in a tweet. “I pray for Odisha’s development in the times to come," he said.

