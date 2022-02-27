PM Modi Greets Sadhguru on Mahashivratri, Seeks Adiyogi's Blessings for Spirit of Oneness in Mankind

Extending wishes on Mahashivratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation and lauded his “indefatigable efforts for the spiritual progress of people".

“The Adiyogi guides us to assimilate a spirit of oneness of the mind, body and intellect," said PM Modi.

“It is heartening to learn about the organization of the auspicious Mahashivaratri celebrations," PM Modi wrote adding that it was “an occasion to remember the omnipresence of the Adiyogi."

Acknowledging Sadhguru’s work in the field of health and environment, PM Modi appreciated the “multi-faceted initiatives for environment conservation, projects for rural upliftment (and) education, health and community revitalization" which he described as “aimed at bringing about a positive change in numerous lives."

Thanking the Prime Minister for his warm wishes, Isha Foundation tweeted, “We thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji for his warm wishes for #Mahashivaratri festivities at Adiyogi. @PMOIndia"

PM Modi’s letter comes in the backdrop of Isha’s annual night-long Mahashivratri festivities that draws viewership of over 100 million people from 170 countries. The 12-hour event will commence on the evening of 1st March at 6 p.m. and culminate at 6 a.m. the next day.

