PM Modi Greets Sikhs on Occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people, especially Sikhs, on the occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Khalsa Panth.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Sikhs on the special occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas. The Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world. Inspired by it, Sikhs have distinguished themselves globally in diverse fields." .



