Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations undertaken by the personnel involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in the aftermath of the massive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Interacting with the disaster relief teams, he said, “the entire country is proud of you all" and noted, “Operation Dost shows the commitment of India towards such disaster situations."

“We consider the whole world as our family," the prime minister stated, adding, “it is our duty to help them." “India considers humanity first," he said.

India launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend assistance to Turkiye and Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that killed over 44,000 people.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi’s directive to offer all possible assistance.

He noted that it is important to provide help as soon as possible during disasters. “After the Turkey earthquake, you all reached there quickly."

He said the NDRF’s quick assistance shows preparedness and ability to overcome every challenge.

Referring to the images of the rescue operation undertaken by Indian teams, he said: “you were fighting death….with every picture, everyone was filled with pride because of the help you provided."

‘Bigger than Gujarat Earthquake’

The prime minister noted that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey earlier this month was more powerful than the 2001 Gujarat earthquake.

“This was much bigger than the Gujarat quake," he said, recalling the devastating 2001 Bhuj earthquake when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“I have had first-hand experience of the difficult situations which is faced during such a disaster," he said. “I can understand the situation you have faced. I salute you all," he added.

Prime Minister Modi referred to India’s assistance to foreign countries, including Ukraine, and supplied medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also stressed that every citizen was brought back during the beginning of Russia’s armed conflict in Ukraine last year.

After Indian Army, due to NDRF’s team’s performances with “tiranga" (tricolour), the world has started to feel reassured by India’s capabilities during assistance in crisis situations, he said.

“Wherever we reach with the ‘tiranga’, there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start improving," PM Modi said.

The prime minister stated that India’s quick response during the earthquake has attracted the attention of the whole world. “It reflects the preparedness of our rescue and relief teams," he said.

The last team of NDRF personnel under Operation Dost returned to India from Turkiye, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter. “3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Turkiye," he stated.

