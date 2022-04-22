‘PM Modi Has Already Intervened’: Boris Johnson’s Take on India’s Stand on Russian Invasion | Top Quotes

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said his counterpart Narendra Modi has already intervened regarding the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin and India has been strong-worded in its response to the alleged war crimes in Bucha.

Johnson, who held talks with Modi on the second and final day of his India visit, said “India wants peace and Russians out" of Ukraine, adding that there is a difference in the balance in terms of New Delhi’s ties with Moscow. “India has a historic relationship which we respect and understand," he said.

The British PM also said negotiations for the ambitious free trade agreement (FTA) will likely be sealed before Diwali in October and agreed on a new and expanded India-UK defence partnership. He also welcomed “more than 11,000 new jobs created through huge new UK-India trade and investment deals," a statement by the UK High Commission said.

Here are top quotes:

The UK will reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv next week. The UK and our allies will not watch passively as (Vladimir) Putin carries out this onslaught.

India world’s oldest and largest democracy shares our concern about autocracies.

Indians have been strong in their language in what happened in Bucha. It is clear that PM Modi has already intervened several times with President (Vladimir) Putin.

India wants peace and the Russians out. There is a difference in the balance. India has a historic relationship which we respect and understand.

India is an incredible rising power. India is also our biggest partner in Indo-Pacific.

Answering a question on UK leadership doubts over breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, Johnson dismissed concerns stating, “Yes, I will still be Prime Minister by Diwali."

Indian investment supports half a million British jobs. FTA will double our trade by the end of the decade. Negotiations for the free trade deal will hopefully be closed by Diwali.

Thank you my friend Narendra, my Khaas dost is the phrase I would (like to) use in Hindi. We have had a fantastic two days here in India.

The UK is creating an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) for India to reduce bureaucracy and slash delivery times for defence procurement.

Today, we have agreed on a new and expanded defence and security partnership, and a decades-long commitment to not only forge tighter bonds between us but to support your goal Narendra of Make in India (in defence).

I believe the partnership between the UK and India, one of the oldest democracies and the largest democracies, is certainly the most defining of our times.

Noting that “threats of autocratic coercion" are growing, the British prime minister said it is vital that both India and the UK further deepen their cooperation. “Today, we are announcing new measures to make it easier to export UK-made medical devices to India and ensure mutual recognition of UK higher education qualification."

