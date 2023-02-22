India is now playing an important role under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP national president JP Nadda. “PM Narendra Modi has strengthened our country with his decision making power and changed the global outlook towards India, which is now playing an important role in the world under Modi’s leadership," he said on Wednesday while launching a book, Modi: Shaping a Global Order in Flux.

“PM Narendra Modi has not only strengthened relations with our old allies and made new relations, but sent out a strong message to our adversaries as well. India remains at the forefront of helping any country in their difficult times," Nadda said, adding that Prime Minister Modi took charge at a “difficult juncture" when India’s image was that of a “corrupt and a weak" country.

The book focuses on India’s capacity, capability and political will, as well as its diplomatic role in navigating an increasingly fragile multilateral world. It has been edited by Sujan Chinoy, Vijay Chauthaiwala and Uttam Kumar Sinha, with the foreword penned by external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The BJP chief said the previous governments had left behind a weak India and Modi navigated such a time with finesse. “Narendra Modi visited those countries where no Indian PM had visited for decades and he went to almost 60 countries and ensured that our neighbouring countries are on good terms with India," he said.

Nadda further said PM Modi visited Palestine and Israel, even though India did not have good relations with the latter due to “vote bank politics when previous governments were in power". “We don’t hesitate to express our opinion on international issues now, we have also expressed our opinion on the Ukraine crisis and got praise from the world for our stand. The PM spoke to both Russia and Ukraine to hold fire while we evacuated Indian students from Ukraine. In fact, on the issue of Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi has ensured that Pakistan is isolated in the world on the issue of terrorism," he said.

He added: “PM Narendra Modi made strong decisions like surgical strike, promoted digital payments; the world even used India-developed CoWIN during the pandemic and, now, under his leadership, the world is adopting yoga."

