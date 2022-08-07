PM Modi Has Tried to Touch the Life of Every Indian, Says Meenakshi Lekhi

India has been undergoing an historic change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has tried to touch the life of common man, and is tirelessly working to ensure that every Indian gets all basic elements for their well-being and welfare, said Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture.

She was speaking at ‘Vishwa Sadbhavana’ event organised by the NID Foundation at Melbourne in Australia, where she internationally unveiled two books on PM Modi.

Among those present at the event were Julian Hill, Member of Australian Parliament; Manpreet Vohra, Indian High Commissioner to Australia; S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation and Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Prof Himani Sood, Founder, NID Foundation; Joseph Haweil, Councillor for Aitken Ward, Hume City; Josh Gilligan, Councillor for Chaffey Ward, Wyndham; Naim Kurt, Councillor at Hume City Council and Matthew Hilakari, Labor candidate for Point Cook and former senior policy advisor.

Brought out by NID Foundation, the book ‘Heartfelt - The Legacy Of Faith’ documents Prime Minister Modi’s belief in the Sikh Guru’s and their teachings, and his earnest efforts for enabling justice and prosperity and delivering upon the long-overdue mainstays of the Sikh community.

The other book, ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ by famed oncologist in America Dr Bharat Barai, is a compilation of chapters by intellectual and domain experts, providing an expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last 20 years due to his unique kind of governance.

“India has been undergoing an historic change under the leadership of Modi, who has tried to touch the life of common man through various policies and schemes launched during the last 8 years in office," Lekhi said.

In his address, Manpreet Vohra, Indian High Commissioner to Australia said that not only the Indian diaspora in Australia has grown in numbers, but the peer-to-peer relationship between the two communities has also grown stronger than ever. Julian Hill, Member of Australian Parliament, said that the two books were significant, in the sense that they not only highlight and celebrate Narendra Modi’s life, but also India and all of its people.

