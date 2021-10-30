PM Modi Holds 'Fruitful Meeting' with Singapore Counterpart in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful meeting" with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong here on Saturday during which they reviewed the full range of the friendly ties between the two countries. Modi, who is here at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, met Prime Minister Lee on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"A fruitful meeting between Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @leehsienloong in Rome. The two leaders reviewed the full range of the friendly ties between India and Singapore, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi also exchanged pleasantries with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.

Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

