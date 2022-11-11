PM Modi in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: PM to Launch Airport Terminal, Flag Off 2 Trains & Unveil 108m Bronze Statue; Traffic Diversions in Place

Ahead of his visit, politics began in the state with Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleging that the BJP top brass is making frequent trips to Karnataka due to elections, but never visited when the state was hit by droughts and floods.

Besides politics, traffic diversions may cause momentary inconvenience to Bengaluru residents. The traffic police said that diversions will remain in force from 8 am to 2 pm. Traffic restricted OTC junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Seshadri Road (from Maharani Bridge to the entrance of the KRS railway station), KG Road (Shantala junction to Mysore Bank Circle), Vatal Nagaraj Road (Khoday’s underpass to PF) and all roads surrounding Kempegowda International Road).

Modi, who will attend a public function and address a mass gathering later in the day, will begin his visit by paying floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti, his birth anniversary) and Maharshi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru.

He will then leave for Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station, where he will flag off the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express.

At the same venue, Modi will also flag off the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra’ train. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from the state to Kashi.

Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport on the outskirts of Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

The terminal is expected to double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore.

Modi will then unveil the 108-feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which is the “first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city”, as per ‘World Book of Records’.

