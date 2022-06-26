PM Modi in Germany LIVE Updates: Modi Departs for Germany to Attend 48th G7 Summit, Multiple Bilateral Meetings on Agenda

Under usual circumstances, the sprawling Audi dome in the heart of Munich is reserved for big marches and especially for Germany’s biggest football team FC Bayern München.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to the Indian diaspora, according to its organisers, promises to best all previous matches.
G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden gather on Sunday in southern Germany, seeking emphatic backing for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion while grappling with the intensifying global fallout of the war.
From soaring inflation to a looming food crisis and energy shortages, the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth month, has mired the world in a series of crises.
As the leaders of the Group of Seven most industrialised nations meet at the Bavarian alpine resort Elmau Castle, they will also be confronted with the looming threat of recession as well as pressures over climate change.
On the eve of the gathering, thousands of protesters marched in Munich, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) away, warning leaders against rolling back on climate commitments amid tensions on the energy market as Russia slashes supplies to Europe.
Striking a confident tone, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is hosting the summit, said: “We can make important decisions… if we act as one and with determination."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Germany for the G7 summit, said on Saturday that he will exchange views with the leaders of the bloc and its partners on issues such as energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy.
The PM will visit Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel in a Bavarian mountain valley, in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 for the summit of the G7, a grouping of the world's seven rich democracies. This year, the summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and also the guest countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.
“During the sessions of the summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest international organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit,” the Prime Minister said in the statement on Saturday.
“I will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency. It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations last month,” said PM Modi.
In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit, according to the PMO statement.
“While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries,” the Prime Minister said.
Official sources said the prime minister will have multiple bilateral meetings in addition to attending the G7, a grouping of the world’s seven richest nations, during his around 60-hour stay in Germany and the UAE.
