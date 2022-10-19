PM Modi in Gujarat Updates: PM to Inaugurate DefExpo22 in Gandhinagar; Launch Projects Worth Rs 15,670 Crore

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Gujarat on Wednesday, October 19, for a two-day visit. He will visit the poll-bound state from October 19-20, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore in the state and also participate in several events.

The prime minister will participate in five different events in Gujarat on Wednesday, including the inauguration of the DefExpo22 in Gandhinagar, followed by a launch in Adalaj and visits to Junagadh and Rajkot.

Latest updates:

• As per the PM’s itinerary, he will first inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. The Expo, being held under the theme ‘Path to Pride’, will have the largest ever participation in the exhibition, a PMO statement said. At the India Pavilion of the expo, he will unveil HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft has state-of-the- art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features, the statement said.

During the programme, he will also launch ‘Mission DefSpace’, aimed at developing innovative solutions for defence forces in the space through industry and startups. He will later lay the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add to the security architecture of the country, it said.

• At noon, the PM will launch the ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’ in Adalaj, following which he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Junagadh.

• The PM will later inaugurate inaugurate a three-day ‘Indian Urban Housing Conclave’ being organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in Rajkot. The ministry said the event would provide a platform to all stakeholders to demonstrate their technologies as well as deliberate upon various options of technologies, materials and processes for large-scale adoption.

The prime minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot after which he will inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices there.

