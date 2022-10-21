PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath LIVE Updates: Donning 'Chola Dora' Made by Chamba Women of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi Prays at Kedarnath

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 09:19 IST
Kedarnath, India
PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Friday. The prime minister will perform a “puja” at the temple, before proceeding towards the Badrinath temple. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath.
PM Modi is wearing a hand made dress made by Chamba women of Himachal Pradesh. The dress is popularly called Chola Dora. This dress was gifted to PM during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh and has very fine handwork. While receiving the dress during his visit to Chamba, PM Modi had promised the women that he will wear it at the first instance during his any visit to cold place.
Prime Minister Modi will reach Badrinath where, at around 11:30 AM, he will perform ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’ at Badrinath temple, the statement said. He will also review the progress of development work of the river front, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes, it said.
Helicopter services to the Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath temple resumed on Thursday, two days after a chopper crash in the area killed a pilot and six pilgrims. A day after the accident, various aviation companies resumed helicopter operations and 981 pilgrims were taken to Kedarnath, according to officials.
Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification works of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes. The Prime Minister will spend Friday night in Badrinath.
The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath at around eight Friday morning and will perform worship of Baba Kedar. After it, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.
On his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt.
After having “darshan” at the temple and performing the “puja”, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. During his two-and-a-half-hour-long programme at Kedarnath, Modi is also scheduled visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.
At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront. In the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.
Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the prime minister’s visit. Both the temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the prime minister’s visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand. He said the connectivity projects being undertaken at these places reflect the prime minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.
On Thursday, Modi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch of the mission, aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living, comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt.
The action plan – a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour – along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat. Modi asked people to adopt the concept of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and circular economy and said India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change.
