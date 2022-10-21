PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath LIVE Updates: Donning 'Chola Dora' Made by Chamba Women of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi Prays at Kedarnath

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new ones.

On his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt.

After having “darshan” at the temple and performing the “puja”, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. During his two-and-a-half-hour-long programme at Kedarnath, Modi is also scheduled visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront. In the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.

Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the prime minister’s visit. Both the temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the prime minister’s visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand. He said the connectivity projects being undertaken at these places reflect the prime minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.

On Thursday, Modi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch of the mission, aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living, comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

The action plan – a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour – along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat. Modi asked people to adopt the concept of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and circular economy and said India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change.

