PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath LIVE Updates: Donning 'Chola Dora' Made by Chamba Women of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi Prays at Kedarnath

PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath LIVE Updates: Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath

PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. (Image: ANI)

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 09:19 IST

Kedarnath, India

PM Modi in Kedarnath-Badrinath LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Friday. The prime minister will perform a “puja” at the temple, before proceeding towards the Badrinath temple. Read More

Oct 21, 2022 09:19 IST

PM Modi Visits Shankaracharya Samadhi in Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath.

Oct 21, 2022 09:10 IST

PM Modi Performs Puja at Kedarnath Dham

Oct 21, 2022 08:54 IST

PM Modi's 'Chola Dora' Attire: A Promise Fulfilled

PM Modi is wearing a hand made dress made by Chamba women of Himachal Pradesh. The dress is popularly called Chola Dora. This dress was gifted to PM during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh and has very fine handwork. While receiving the dress during his visit to Chamba, PM Modi had promised the women that he will wear it at the first instance during his any visit to cold place.

Oct 21, 2022 08:51 IST

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kedarnath Temple

Oct 21, 2022 08:41 IST

PM Modi Arrives in Kedarnath

Oct 21, 2022 07:32 IST

PM Modi to Reach Kedarnath Dham at 8.30

Oct 21, 2022 07:27 IST

PM Modi to Review Progress of Development Works

Prime Minister Modi will reach Badrinath where, at around 11:30 AM, he will perform ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’ at Badrinath temple, the statement said. He will also review the progress of development work of the river front, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes, it said.

Oct 21, 2022 07:24 IST

Helicopter Services Resume 3 Days After Accident

Helicopter services to the Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath temple resumed on Thursday, two days after a chopper crash in the area killed a pilot and six pilgrims. A day after the accident, various aviation companies resumed helicopter operations and 981 pilgrims were taken to Kedarnath, according to officials.

Oct 21, 2022 07:19 IST

Modi Will Visit Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya

Oct 21, 2022 07:16 IST

Modi to Inaugurate Projects in Badrinath

Later in the afternoon, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification works of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes. The Prime Minister will spend Friday night in Badrinath.

Oct 21, 2022 07:16 IST

PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 3,400 Cr

Oct 21, 2022 07:15 IST

PM Modi to Reach Kedarnath, Offer Prayers at Baba Kedarnath Temple

The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath at around eight Friday morning and will perform worship of Baba Kedar. After it, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new ones.

On his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt.

After having “darshan” at the temple and performing the “puja”, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. During his two-and-a-half-hour-long programme at Kedarnath, Modi is also scheduled visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront. In the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.

Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the prime minister’s visit. Both the temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the prime minister’s visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand. He said the connectivity projects being undertaken at these places reflect the prime minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.

On Thursday, Modi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch of the mission, aimed at encouraging people towards sustainable living, comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

The action plan – a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour – along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat. Modi asked people to adopt the concept of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and circular economy and said India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change.

