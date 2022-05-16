PM Modi in Nepal LIVE: After Warm Welcome in Lumbini by PM Sher Deuba; Modi Visits Maya Devi Temple, Offers Prayers on Buddh Purnima

PM Modi in Nepal LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Nepal for a brief visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, and also hold comprehensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba to expand bilateral cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.

“Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter. Modi, who is in the Himalayan nation at the invitation of Deuba, is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It is the prime minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. Modi and his entourage arrived here on a special Indian Air Force helicopter from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha was born there.

PM Modi departs for Kushinagar, espouses Buddha’s thoughts for a more peaceful planet.

The prime minister is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It will be the prime minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014. “I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha’s birth,” Modi said.

The two prime ministers will hold talks in Lumbini with a focus on further expanding cooperation in multiple areas, including hydropower and connectivity. It is learnt that some MoUs on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors are expected to be exchanged between the two countries after the Modi-Deuba talks. “I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month,” Modi said. “We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity,” he added.

The prime minister will also participate in the foundation laying ceremony of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage in Lumbini. “Apart from visiting the holy Mayadevi Temple, I will be participating in ‘Shilanyas’ ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone,” Modi said. The prime minister said he will also be attending celebrations to mark the occasion of Buddha Jayanti being organised by the Government of Nepal. Lumbini, located in the Terai region of southern Nepal, is considered as one of the holiest places of Buddism, as Lord Buddha was born there.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi’s talks with Deuba will have a comprehensive agenda to further expand cooperation. On his arrival, Modi will visit Mayadevi temple and attend a special prayer. He will be accompanied by Deuba. It is learnt that Modi will also be lighting a butter lamp in front of the Ashoka pillar, and water a Bodhi tree which was gifted by him during his visit to Nepal in 2014. Deuba will host a lunch in honour of Modi and his delegation. In Lumbini, Modi will also attend the Buddha Jayanti celebration and address a large gathering of people from Nepal and India, including Buddhist scholars and monks.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India. The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.

