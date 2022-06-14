Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Tuesday to inaugurate a temple dedicated to 17th century saint Tukaram Maharaj in Dehu near the Pune and will later unveil a Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s day-long Maharashtra visit.

The PM will also participate in ‘Dwishatabdi Mahotsav’ of ‘Mumbai Samachar’, a newspaper which has been published continuously for 200 years, an official statement said on Monday.

PM Modi took to Twitter and shared his Maharashtra visit plan in a series of tweets on Monday. “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra," PM Modi said in one of the tweets, adding that he would be attending programmes in Pune and Mumbai on June 14.

“I feel blessed to be getting the opportunity to inaugurate the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu. We are all inspired by the divine teachings of Sant Tukaram Ji, particularly the emphasis on serving society and empowering the downtrodden," PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s day plan

-PM Modi will visit Maharashtra on will will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune at around 1:45 PM.

-At around 4:15 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

-At around 6 PM, PM Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

PM Modi in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune’s Dehu at 1:45 PM on Tuesday.

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans, an official press release said.

He lived in Dehu.

“A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram," the release said.

PM in Mumbai

In Mumbai, PM Modi will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building, the official residence of the Maharashtra governor since 1885, and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan.

Upon completing its lifespan, Jal Bhushan was demolished and a new building was sanctioned in its place, the release said, adding that foundation stone for the new building was laid by the Hon’ble President of India in August 2019.

All distinctive features of the old building have been preserved in the newly constructed building, it said.

In 2016, the then Maharashtra governor, Vidyasagar Rao, had found a bunker in Raj Bhawan. It had earlier been used by Britishers as a secret storage for arms and ammunition, the release said. The bunker was renovated in 2019.

The Gallery of Revolutionaries has been developed in the bunker as a one of its kind museum to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra, the release mentioned.

“It offers tributes to the contributions of Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chaphekar brothers, Savarkar brothers, Madam Bhikaji Cama, V B Gogate, Naval Mutiny in 1946, among others," it said.

In the evening, PM Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

“The printing of Mumbai Samachar as a weekly was started on 1st July, 1822 by Fardunjee Marzbanji. It later on became a daily in 1832. The newspaper has been published continuously for 200 years. To commemorate this unique feat, a postal stamp will also be released on the occasion," the official statement said.

Elaborate security arrangements put in place for PM’s Pune visit

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for PM Modi’s visit to Dehu in Pune on Tuesday. The entry of the devotees into the Sant Tukaram temple will be allowed in a restricted manner on Sunday and Monday and it will be barred on Tuesday, the Indian Express quoted trustees as saying.

Senior Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials visited the temple as part of preparations for the ceremony. In consultation with the central security formations, a multilayered security cover has been put in place, officials said, adding that at the time of PM Modi’s visit, a significant police force will be deployed to avoid any untoward incident, they said.

PM Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to share stage

PM Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has earlier skipped attending events of the Prime Minister, are expected to share the state in Mumbai today.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s secretariat confirmed that CM Uddhav Thackeray would be attending both the functions in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As per protocol, the chief minister of a state receives the PM whenever he is on a visit to the state. On April 24, the the Maharashtra CM had skipped an event with PM Modi for the first Lata Mangeshkar award at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai and had not even received him at the airport.

Industries minister Subhash Desai along with Mumbai Guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray had received the PM at the airport.

