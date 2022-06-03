PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM Modi Lands in Lucknow for Mega Projects Worth Over Rs 80 Cr; CM Yogi Says 'New UP Best Place for Investment'

Leading industrialists, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, are likely to attend the event, officials from the UP government said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied industry, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence & aerospace, and handloom & textiles, among others. Modi is also scheduled to visit President Ram Nath Kovind’s native village Paraunkh in Kanpur. He will accompany Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir and later they will visit Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan.

They will also visit Milan Kendra, the ancestral house of the President which was donated for public use and converted to a community centre. The PMO noted that the first UP Investors Summit was held in 2018 and second in 2019. During the first summit, 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore were launched while 290 projects with investments of over Rs 67,000 crore were launched during the second summit. An official statement from the UP government said the investment in the Friday’s ceremony will fund at least 805 projects in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, 275 in agriculture and allied industries, and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

Among other projects, there will be six related to education sector worth Rs 1,183 crore, seven related to dairy worth Rs 489 crore, and six in animal husbandry worth Rs 224 crore, the release said. The state has 90 lakh MSMEs — the highest — that constitute 14.2 per cent of all such projects in the country. In groundbreaking ceremony 3.0, a total of Rs 4,459 crore will be pumped into new MSMEs being set up in the state.

Two of these units will be started in Agra, three in Aligarh, two in Amethi, one in Ayodhya, seven in Barabanki, two in Bareilly, one in Chandauli, one in Etawah, two in Fatehpur, one in Firozabad, and 40 in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, among other places in the state. The cash will flow to fund seven data centres worth Rs 19,928 crore, and 13 infrastructure projects worth 6,632 crore, the statement said. Projects in agriculture and allied industries will get Rs 11,297 crore, IT and electronics Rs 7,876 crore, and manufacturing Rs 6,227 crore, it said.

All roads leading up to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, where the event is going to be held on Friday, have been spruced up with painting of streetlight poles and the divider. Arrangement of special lights too has been made to create a festival-like mood. Elaborate security is being ensured at the venue with heavy deployment of police personnel.

