PM to Inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi Today, Over 200 Stalls to Showcase India's Rich Tribal Heritage | Details Here 

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate today “Aadi Mahotsav", a mega National Tribal Festival, at 10:30 AM at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. This year, Aadi Mahotsav is being organised from February 16 to 27.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, a press release stated.

According to the press release, Aadi Mahotsav will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav.

“Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals," the press release said.

