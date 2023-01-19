PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Lines, Says 'New India' Has Courage to Realise Dreams | Key Updates

Inaugurating the two lines of Mumbai Metro on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, that for the first time since Independence, “New India" has big dreams and the courage to realise them.

The prime minister visited India’s financial capital to launch Mumbai Metro – 2A and 7 – as well as inaugurated several development projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore.

Speaking at a public meeting at the MMRDA grounds, Modi said there was a “long period" of the last century that was lost discussing poverty and seeking help from foreigners.

Lauding development in Mumbai, PM Modi said that the ‘jodi’ of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would make the dreams of Mumbai’s citizens come true.

Many cities across India are going to power the growth story of the country, he said. “Therefore, making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government," he added.

“Mumbai will be transformed in the next few years," Modi highlighted.

Modi also said that while the world’s biggest economies are in “turmoil," India has been consisent in providing free rations to over 80 crore citizens.

“Earlier, the money meant for the welfare of the poor used to be embezzled by middlemen. In the last 8 years, we have removed this approach, and are moving with futuristic thinking by increasing spending on modern infrastructure, he said.

PM Modi travels in newly-launched metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded the new train and travelled in it alongside young people, women and metro rail workers, who he interacted with.

He travelled on the line between Gundavali and Mogra stations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanied the PM during the ride.

In one of the clips, the prime minister is seen using the esclator with Mumbai Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reach the platform and subsequently sit in the newly-launched train.

What are the metro lines?

While Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A will run between Andheri and west Dahisar, line 7 will run between Andheri east and Dahisar. The police have also banned flying activities under the limits of police stations at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and nearby areas in Mumbai.

These have been built at a cost of Rs 12,600 crore and they comprise a 35 km-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai..

Metro Line 2A, from Dahisar to DN Nagar, is an 18.6 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations and connects the Western, Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai, reducing the current travel time by anything between 50 per cent and 75 per cent depending on road conditions, as per MMRDA.

Metro Line 7, running between Andheri (E) and Dahisar (E), is a 16.5-km elevated corridor with 13 stations. The project cost Rs 6,208 crore. The 10.7-km first phase, between Dahisar and Aarey with nine stations, started in April 2022. The remaining four stations in 5.8 km will start operations from Friday.

The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015.

With agency inputs

