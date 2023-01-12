'Yuva Shakti Driving Force of India’s Journey': PM Modi at Launch of National Youth Festival in K’taka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubbali on Thursday. The festival is held every year on National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour his ideals, teachings and contributions.

The 26th edition of the youth festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that today, during Amrit Kaal, the youth of the country have to understand their duties and take the nation forward. “The mantra of Indian youth is to take India forward during Amrit Kaal through their efforts and responsibilities by taking inspiration from Swami Vivekananda," he said.

He said the ‘can do’ spirit of India’s Yuva Shakti inspires everyone, adding that our youth amazes the entire world. “Global voices say it is India’s century, your century, the century of India’s youth. Global surveys are saying the majority of big investors want to invest in India, and these investors want to invest in you in India’s youth," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the ‘unbelievable’ number of examples of talent and capability of Indian youth. “Even today, from Maths to Science, when competitions take place on global platforms the talent of Indian youth amazes the world…Even in sports, India is going ahead towards becoming a major global power. This is becoming possible due to the capability of the youth of India," he said.

“Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India’s journey! The next 25 years are important for building the nation. Yuva Shakti’s dreams decide India’s direction. Yuva Shakti’s aspirations decide India’s destination. Yuva Shakti’s passion decides India’s power," PM Modi noted.

“To harness Yuva Shakti, we need to be young with our thoughts. To be young is to be dynamic in our efforts. To be young is to be panoramic in our perspective. To be young is to be pragmatic. If the world looks to us for solutions, it’s because of the dedication of our Amrit generation," he added.

PM Modi said this is a special time in history and India’s youth from this “special generation" has a special mission of making an impact for India on the global scene. “The runway is ready for your take-off and today there is great optimism in the world toward India and its youth…Today women of India are flying fighter jets and joining the army. Our daughters are scaling heights in every field like science, technology and space. It is an announcement that India is moving towards its goal with full force," he said.

The Prime Minister further noted that today India is the world’s fifth-largest economy. “Our aim is to take it to the top three economies of the world. This economic growth of the country will bring immense opportunities for our youth," he said.

He also emphasised that today India has become the leading global power in the agriculture sector. “A new revolution is going to come in the agriculture sector, with technology and innovation. This will create new opportunities for the youth, pave a new way to scale new heights," PM Modi added.

The inaugural event was held at the Railway Sports Ground in Hubbali and was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur among others.

Earlier on his way to the venue, the Prime Minister held a road show by greeting a large number of people, who had gathered on both sides of the route, and showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Standing on the ‘running board’ of his car, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

About National Youth Festival

The festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building, according to an official statement.

It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the statement said, adding that the theme of this year’s festival is ‘Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat’.

During the five-day event, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over India, recognised leaders in their own field of activity, are set to get together to engage in different learning activities.

